ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Vaccinations are ramping up in St. Charles after a new, mass vaccination distribution center opened Tuesday. While it's not open to the general public yet, they've already given hundreds of vaccines.
St. Charles County Health Department officials tell News 4 only people in phases 1A and 1B are able to get the vaccine right now. Demetri Cianci-Chapman, St. Charles County Health Department Director, says more than 40,000 people are already signed up. Cianci-Chapman says Tuesday was dedicated to serving the last of those in 1A and starting 1B.
"I've come in contact about three times in the last six months, especially in facilities," Brenda Armbruster explained.
Armbruster is a hospice nurse in St. Charles County. She got her first dose of a Pfizer vaccine Tuesday.
"I will feel much more comfortable, safer in knowing I cannot transmit it to someone else," Armbruster said.
Health department officials tell News 4 they've heard of people not telling the truth to get an injection sooner.
While officials said they're discouraging folks against that, Armbruster said it's concerning.
"It's very important to allow us 1A's and the compromised to get the vaccine so we can prevent any kind of transmission," Armbruster continued.
Health officials say they plan to vaccinate 2,000 people weekly.
For more information on how to sign up, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.