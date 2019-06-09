ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- An Endangered Advisory has been issued for an elderly man with dementia who has been missing since late Saturday night.
St. Charles police said 82-year-old Kenneth Harold Dorn left his home around 11 p.m. without telling any of his family members where he was going.
Dorn is 5 feet 10 inches tall and 185 pounds with gray/red hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray jacket and sweatpants. Police said he also usually walks with a cane.
Dorn may have taken a white 2018 Hyundai Tucson with the Missouri plates SB6X0U.
Anyone with information on Dorn’s whereabouts should call 911 or the St. Charles Police Department at 636-949-3300.
