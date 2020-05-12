ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- In early April, 41-year-old Nathan Walker was exposed to someone with the novel coronavirus. His symptoms escalated quickly and he was admitted to the ICU at SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital in St. Charles.
“I wasn’t scared until I was going through the check-in process and I was in my room, and I was looking out the window and a nurse came in to let me know that I needed to go on a ventilator,” he said.
Walker was on a ventilator for 19 days and in the ICU for three full weeks.
“There was a point where they came close to losing me,” he said.
Walker was put in a medically-induced coma for weeks, but he said he still vaguely remembered things that happened around him.
That’s why Tuesday he spent a day on an emotional Zoom call with his caregivers, and they recounted his amazing recovery and ability to remember them.
“You grabbed my hand and you said, ‘Oh no I remember your voice,’” ICU nurse Taylor McCarty told Walker. “As soon as you said that I had to excuse myself from the room because I just could not believe how much you had been through, how much you had pulled through and to just be where you are is amazing.”
Those who took care of Walker surprised him with a book of all of their faces so he will always remember the people who saved his life, something he was deeply moved by.
“To be able to look at them face to face and say thank you for saving my life was amazing,” he said “[They] are special people, doing wonderful work, doing hard work and I'm here because of [them].”
