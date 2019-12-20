ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Lucas Duncan said he couldn’t believe that a college that still owes him his degree was now pestering him saying that he owed them thousands of dollars.
He said he received an email in November from Vatterott College, saying he owed the school money.
“It’s a predatory school,” said Duncan. “It was approximately $5,000.”
Duncan said the letter stated the college would be willing to forgive 75% of an undisclosed balance only if he paid $5,000 by December 31st.
“I immediately knew it wasn’t right,” Duncan said.
The St. Charles Vatterott campus Duncan attended now sits empty, after the college abruptly closed due to financial struggles earlier this year.
“It makes me feel angry because I know I’m not the only one who’s gotten these emails and letters,” he said.
The military veteran said the reputation of the closure has impacted his ability to get certain jobs.
“You apply and you say you went to Vatterott and it’s laughable to the employer,” he said.
Duncan said the school put the unpaid balance on his credit report and that’s when he reported it as fraudulent.
“They contacted Vatterott and Vatterott couldn’t prove that I owed them money,” Duncan said.
News 4 tried reaching out to Vatterott for a comment and no one answered the phone.
Until then Duncan said he just wants to warn others.
“I know I’m not the only one this has happened to, and I hate to see people fall prey,” he said.
For more on closed colleges who try to get money from students, click here.
