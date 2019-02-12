ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A St. Charles man pleaded guilty to arranging the murder of two men who were cooperating with law enforcement, according to federal officials.
According to a release, Dionne "Cuffy" Gatling allegedly organized the murder of Theodis Howard in 2010 in retaliation for Howard's cooperation with police. Officials said Howard provided details about Gatling's brother for a drug trafficking case.
In 2013, the 53-year-old reportedly directed another man to kill Terrance Morgan in order to keep him from speaking with authorities.
Court documents state Gatling was the leader of a local gang that brought drugs into the St. Louis area between 2009 to 2014.
Gatling pleaded guilty to use of a firearms resulting in death and several drug trafficking charges including intent to distribute cocaine and heroin. He is scheduled to be sentenced for May 17, 2019.
