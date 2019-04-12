ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A male suspect was shot by an officer in South City Thursday evening.
The shooting happened in the 3400 block of Virginia just before 8:00 p.m.
Police said two officers were in a squad car doing a suspicious vehicle check near Grand and Gravois. When they approached a car, police say a passenger got out and ran, one of the officers chased after him.
Police said the armed suspect then hopped a fence and the officer followed.
The suspect, identified Friday morning as Demetrious Brooks, 34, of St. Charles, and the officer then got into a struggle over the gun. Police say the officer ordered the suspect to drop the gun before the officer fired shots.
Brooks was taken to a hospital where he later died. No officers were injured.
The driver of the car the suspect was in is on the loose.
The suspect's gun was reported stolen from Clayton in December.
Both officers have been put on paid administrative leave.
