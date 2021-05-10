ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A St. Charles man was killed in a late-night North County crash Sunday.
Around 10:15 p.m. a 2004 Saturn L300 sedan crashed into a 2007 Buick Lucerne at the intersection of Poggemoeller Avenue and Redman Road, according to police. The driver of the Buick, Daryle Jones, 38, was pronounced dead at the hospital following the crash. The 46-year-old driver of the Saturn was taken into custody but has not been charged with a crime.
The fatal crash is being investigated by the St. Louis County Police Department’s Crime Scene Unit and Accident Reconstruction Team. Anyone with information that can help in the investigation is asked to call 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
