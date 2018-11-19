ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A man was arrested after he allegedly fled from police and crashed into a car in St. Charles Saturday.
Officers pulled a Dodge Durango over around 4:15 p.m. near the area of Highway 94 and Independence Road for a traffic violation.
During the traffic stop, the driver, Aron Richardson, 36, of Union, took off at a high speed down westbound Highway 94.
Richardson then crashed into a Ford Focus that was making a left turn onto Highway 94. The driver of the Focus, 21-year-old Krystofer Batsell, was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.
Richardson and his passenger Erika Ward, 36, were both injured as a result from the crash.
The investigation is ongoing.
