RED BUD, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A man was killed after being shot during an officer-involved shooting in Randolph County early Sunday morning.
According to police, Timothy J. Snyder, 27, of St. Charles, Missouri, was driving a motorcycle with no taillights around 12:19 a.m. Sunday on Route 3 near Gum Springs Lane. Officers tried to stop him, but they were unsuccessful.
Around 1:30 a.m., officers were following Snyder when he tried to turn around to head back into Red Bud. His motorcycle became stuck in a muddy shoulder on Route 3 near Clarence Drive and Powell Road. He was unable to get the motorcycle out of the mud. A struggle then happened between the suspect and officers. An officer tased the suspect, but was unable to control him. Snyder then shot an officer in the right calf. He continued to not comply with officers and Snyder was shot 4 times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The wounded officer was shot in the right calf and he has been discharged from a St. Louis area hospital. He is at home and recovering. The other officer is cooperating with the investigation and was placed on administrative leave.
Snyder was driving a stolen motorcycle from the City of St. Louis. Officers also found a large block of Methamphetamine inside Snyder's backpack. According to records, he was sentenced to the Illinois Department of Corrections in St. Clair County for possession of a weapon by a felon and criminal damage to property. He was also convicted to a felony in 2018 in St. Charles County for controlled substance, resisting assist by fleeing and leaving the scene of an accident. He served three years.
This is an ongoing investigation. The Red Bud Police Department does not have any body cameras or dash cameras, therefore, they are asking witnesses to come forward who may have seen the incident. They are asked to contact the Illinois State Police at 618-542-2171.
(0) comments
