ST. CHARLES (KMOV.com) – A St. Charles man was killed when his car crashed on Missouri Route 94 Sunday evening.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that Justin Luckett, 43, was driving westbound on the roadway when his Nissan Sentra crossed the center line near the Weldon Spring Boat Access and crashed into the front of a Nissan Maxima around 6 p.m.
Luckett was pronounced dead following the crash.
The driver of the Maxima and two people inside of his vehicle were taken to the hospital with injuries.
