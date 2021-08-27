ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man died after being shot in the head late Wednesday night in north St. Louis.
Stanford Morris, of St. Charles, was found shot inside a car in the 6000 block of Thekla around 11:30 p.m. The 45-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.
No other details have been released. Anyone with information is asked to call police or CrimeStoppers.
