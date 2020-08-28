ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A St. Charles Man was found dead in the Missouri River Tuesday.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a boater spotted the body of Timothy Perkins in the river near mile marker 16 around 3:20 p.m. The 44-year-old’s body was then recovered by the department’s marine division.
Authorities listed the incident as a "drowning report."
No other details have been released.
