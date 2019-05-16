ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com)—A 32-year-old from St. Charles was killed during an early morning crash on the ramp from Illinois Route 3 to the Poplar Street Bridge Thursday.
Troopers with the Illinois State Police Department said the crash happened shortly before 4 a.m. when a motorcycle lost control and struck a concrete median, throwing the driver over the guardrail onto the ramp from southbound Interstate 55 to Route 3.
After landing on the roadway, passing vehicles on the ramp struck the man, according to police.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene by the St. Clair County coroner.
Two left lanes and the ramp to Route 3 were closed following the crash. Around 6 a.m., the lanes reopened to traffic but the ramp remained closed.
The Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit is handling the ongoing investigation.
The man’s identity has not been released.
