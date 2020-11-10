ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- An army veteran and a business owner is on a mission to hire other veterans, and he's started a business to make sure that happens.
Jeff Ellis is passionate about two things: hunting and veterans.
"My love of hunting comes from my youth," he said. "[And] all my family members are military."
Ellis served in the army during Desert Storm, and his sons are following in his footsteps.
"The military is the best thing that ever happened to me. The military gave me more than I ever gave the military, so I wanted to give back," he said.
The basement of his St. Charles home doubles as the headquarters for his company, Jakt Gear.
They make archery and hunting equipment, and all his employees have something in common .All 17 of them are veterans.
