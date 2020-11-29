HAZELWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A St. Charles man was arrested Saturday after breaking into a Hazelwood home and stealing the owner's car, police said.
According to officials, Jose Cintron, of St. Charles, Mo., broke into a home in the 1700 block of Coachway Lane and stole several items, including the homeowner's car.
Hazelwood officers later stopped Cintron in the victim's car and he was quickly taken into custody.
Cintron is being held on a $20,000 bond on charges of burglary, felony stealing and stealing a motor vehicle.
After the incident, the Hazelwood Police Department reminded residents to practice the 9 p.m. routine, a social media campaign that encourages the community to lock up property to help prevent car break-ins and home burglaries.
"Great job and awesome team work for the Nights “A” and Days “A” Platoons for bringing this case to a very quick and successful ending," the department wrote.
