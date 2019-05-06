ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The lot of On Wheels Storage was evacuated Monday after floodwaters breached the Elm Point Levee.
The lot is for mobile homes and the owners believe it will be underwater within 48 hours.
Currently, the water is accumulating on the south side of Highway 370, but could reach the lot within a day.
