ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Changes are being made after a video posted online show people throwing punches at the first Annual St. Charles Fun Fest this past weekend.
The fun fest was intended to be family-friendly, but things took a turn Saturday night.
The fight happened just an hour before the event was set to close on Saturday. Organizers are now making changes to prevent something like that from happening again.
After staying at home for over three months, Melissa Stoops says she was excited for summer fun this weekend with her 4 year old. Their first stop on their list was to attend the fun fest.
Stoops says she’s thinking twice after seeing the video posted of a fight gone wrong.
In the video, a large group is seen throwing punches and pushing just feet from other rides. The fight eventually spilling out into the parking lot.
"The first night went pretty smooth, we were surprised about what happened Saturday night," said Fun Fest organizer, Todd Schneider.
Abby Poss says she and her friends arrived at the Fun Fest around 9 p.m. Saturday to find complete chaos.
"You hear all of this commotion and six different groups of people are fighting, there’s moms screaming grabbing their kids trying to get out," Poss explained.
Poss says she walked into the event to find even more mayhem.
"Yes, I was very afraid, people also started shooting off fireworks and what not and it sounded like gunshots and that mixed with everything else it was very scary," Poss added.
Schneider says the chaos was caused by juveniles and officers reacted quickly.
Less than 48 hours later, he's making changes to the event that runs for the next two weeks.
“Unaccompanied minors are not going to be allowed in, we're not going to allow re-entry,” Schneider said.
According to investigators, no arrests were made and no shots were fired.
Fun Fest will now close at 9, instead of 10 p.m, according to Schneider. Fair officials are also beefing up security and selling a limited number of general admission tickets.
Times and ticket prices do vary. Visit here for ticket information.
