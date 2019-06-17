ST. CHARLES, Mo (KMOV.com) -- The City of St. Charles has moved their Fourth of July Riverfest celebration.
The festival has been moved to August 30 and 31, which will allow Frontier Park to dry out and recover from the flooding.
READ: 'It hurts;' Flooding in Frontier Park forces Irish Festival to relocate
The Jaycee's Fourth of July Parade will still, however, take place on July 4 at 10 a.m.
The festival will feature live music, amusement rides, food and craft vendors and one night of fireworks (August 31).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.