ST. CHARLES, Mo.(KMOV.com) -- A turtle in St. Charles County had a bit of trouble getting around but thanks to first-grade students at Discovery Elementary School, the reptile is getting back on its feet.
Turtles Spotty and Leggy live in Mrs. Massman's classroom and they're kind of a pet project.
"I have a lot of animals that I bring into the classroom," said Massman.
But when they took the turtles out to play, they noticed a problem with Leggy's legs. The reptile wasn't using his back legs that much.
"We examined her further and noticed that she had some damage to her shell. There was like a puncture wound and something on the spine on top of the shell. I went to the innovation teacher and asked if there was anything we could do."
Enter, Andy Wall, the innovation teacher.
Wall said he tried to bring all off the students' ideas together which resulted in a small set of wheels.
"They kinda threw ideas at me and I just kinda ran with it and kinda brought what they're thoughts were to life," said Wall.
The wheels were slipped over the back of the turtle's shell and the timid terrapin took off.
"It was pretty cool. I mean it's just a turtle but these kids will remember that for the rest of their lives," said Wall.
It sounds like a fairy tale ending but Leggy's story isn't over yet. She will eventually live out her life in a garden so she needed something a bit more rugged.
The innovators made her an off-road version complete with a rear bumper and cool chrome rims.
There's an old fable about a turtle and a rabbit with a lesson about taking things slow and steady.
Well, that turtle didn't have wheels like Leggy.
