ST. CHARLES (KMOV.com) - Firefighter Tim Kirchoff responded to a house fire in St. Charles that would forever change his life.
“His goggles melted to the helmet, it was terrible,” recalled his wife Laura.
Five years later, Tim is fighting a battle he and his family never imagined, Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
“Seeing him suffer every day, he wasn’t like that. Seeing him go through this, he’s a changed person,” said Laura.
Tuesday was one of those rough days where Tim wasn’t able to talk with News 4. Instead his wife shared their struggles after he escaped the flames in January 2014.
Laura said Tim responded to the house fire and was trapped, when on a last-minute attempt, he located a window and was able to escape.
“He thought he was dying. He was saying his goodbyes in his head, and in the last second he thought I got to give it one more try,” she recalled.
In the years since, Tim has had eight surgeries after suffering burns and a shoulder injury. Now he faces a daily battle with PTSD.
“You’re rooting for this person,” Laura said. “You want this person to be doing well because you’re used to that and all the sudden it’s completely different, and it’s really hard,” she added.
Now the family is also taking on a new financial burden. Tim’s firefighter pension is about to run out and they are awaiting a disability decision which could take months if not a year. The family, which has two sons, would then be forced to survive on just Laura’s job.
“I don’t make enough to make the house payment and then we’ve got all the medical bills,” said Laura.
A Go Fund Me page has been started to help ease the family’s financial burden.
“It would just make a big relief, take some weight off his shoulders which he needs,” said Laura
Laura hopes others realize that there are many families out there who need to be supported including police, firefighters, medics, ER staff and many more.
“They’re just a person doing their job, but it’s for us and I think they need to be taken care of as well,” said Laura.
Tim has a service dog name Ozzie which has helped him.
Tim continues to give his time by playing bagpipes at fallen first responder ceremonies across the county.
