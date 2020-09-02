ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A St. Charles mother is searching for answers after her daughter was brutally attacked about a minute from their home Sunday night. Morgan Greer said her daughter, Jessamyn, was making the 10-minute walk home from the fast food restaurant where she works. Greer said her daughter was blindsided near St. Charles Avenue and Timber Lane.
“It’s devastating nobody should ever have to see their kid like that,” she said.
Neighbor Chris Taint said he was sitting on his porch and heard Jessamyn’s cries for help. He said he found her disoriented and covered in blood.
“I noticed she was blood drenched from head to toe, dripping blood all over the place,” Taint recalled.
Greer said she rushed to Taint’s home, then to St. Joseph’s Hospital where Jessamyn was treated for a skull fracture and five lacerations to her head. Based on Jessamyn’s injuries, Greer said doctor’s believe the suspect used a hammer or crowbar during the attack.
“It’s the worst thing I’ve ever experienced in my life,” Greer said. “I’ve been attacked before and this is worse than going through it myself honestly.”
Greer is hopeful her daughter will make a full recovery, but said the road to emotional healing will be long. She is grateful to Taint for acting quickly and helping her daughter. Without his help, Greer believes her daughter’s injuries could’ve been more severe.
The St. Charles Police Department is currently investigating the attack. Lieutenant Tom Wilkison said detectives are canvassing the area and looking for any surveillance video that may have captured the attack. The police department is asking anyone with information to call the detective bureau at 636-949-3320.
