St. Charles Family Arena

The Family Arena in St. Charles, Missouri photographed by Drone 4 in March 2021.

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- St. Charles County's mass vaccination site will reopen next week to administer COVID-19 booster shots.

The arena will reopen on Wednesday, Oct. 3 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. to give out 1,000 doses of the Pfizer booster shot.

According to the health department, the event is open for all Missouri residents.

Registration details are still being worked out, but if interested you are asked to contact the St. Charles County Health Department at 636-949-1899.

