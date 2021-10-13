ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- St. Charles County's mass vaccination site will reopen to administer COVID-19 booster shots.
The arena will reopen on Wednesday, Oct. 13 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. to give out 1,000 doses of the Pfizer booster shot at the drive-thru event. You'll need to bring a photo ID, COVID vaccination care, a mask and a copy of the appointment confirmation.
The booster is eligible for people who had both does at least six months prior and meet the following requirements:
Age 65 or older.
Ages 18-64 and have an underlying medical condition.
Ages 18-64 and have an increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of living or working in an occupational or institutional setting.
According to the health department, the event is open for all Missouri residents. Online registration closes at 7 a.m. Wednesday.
