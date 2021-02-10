ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A St. Charles restaurant is helping those who may be down on their luck, by offering a variety of prepaid meal tickets for those in need.
Dana Bannister, owner of Ruma's Deli, said a family friend pitched the idea as a way to give back to the community. "He said he saw something on social media about another restaurant doing something similar," said Bannister. "I said we'd love to do it and we'd throw in the first few meals."
Within the restaurant, a handmade sign hangs over the tickets that reads, "If you are hungry or you know someone who is hungry and has no money, these tickets have been paid in advance...grab a ticket and eat!"
Since Saturday, Bannister said the idea has taken off, with customers calling in donated orders and upon noticing the wall inside the restaurant, deciding to take part. "This morning, I had a customer come in and he of course was looking at the menu, noticed it, read it and when he bought his meal, he went ahead and bought the same meal for someone else," she said.
The deli posted a picture of the wall of receipt paper to its Facebook page, garnering thousands of shares and likes. "I'm really glad our customers stepped forward and they've been adding to the wall," said Bannister. "I've had a few customers call in and add to the wall and everything so it's been pretty cool."
While Wednesday's inclement weather slowed the lunch rush, customers who stopped in said the idea is one they can get behind. "You never know, the person next to you might need help, you never know," said Leo D. Price Jr., a deli customer. "So this is about community taking it upon themselves to do this, I know it's a great thing."
Bannister said over the course of the last few days, the number of tickets has steadily been growing, however no one has taken a ticket off the wall to redeem at the counter. "I was talking with the staff this morning and we're thinking people might be ashamed or embarrassed to take one," she said. "But there's no judgement here. Please, come in and enjoy a meal."
"We've all been down at one point in our lives," said Price. "No shame, no embarrassment. Eat and be well."
Ruma's Deli locations in St. Charles and Imperial are taking part in the pre-paid meal ticket idea. Customers are able to call in or stop by to contribute.
