ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A St. Charles couple won big to pay off their student loan debt playing trivia on their phone.
Nick and Jenny Kempland graduated college, got jobs, got married, recently became parents, and they have thousands of dollars in student loan debt. A couple of years ago Nick read about a free trivia app called “Givling” that was created to pay off student loan and mortgage debt.
“Definitely skeptical,” he said. “The thing that kind of led me to believe it was real is there is a Facebook group that’s for physical therapists that go to school, one of the people in that group actually won a $50,000 pay off.
The couple took their chances and won $10,000 through the app to put towards their student loans. They told News 4 they won the money through a random drawing of app players, which is one of several ways someone can win.
“The game actually takes about five minutes a day,” Nick said. “You get two free plays a day, after that you’re set. You don’t have to spend all day playing it, or else she would probably kill me.”
The couple said they play the free app version, however, there is a version you can pay for.
“Givling” said the loans are crowdfunded from advertising, sponsor offers, and the people who pay-to-play. In total, over $4 million worth of loans have been paid off.
