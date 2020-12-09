ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- More than 6 percent of St. Charles County's residents have contracted the coronavirus and almost three out of 10 people are currently testing positive.
According to the county's COVID-19 dashboard, the seven-day positivity rate was a little over 28% Wednesday. This is significantly higher than St. Louis County's 18% rate. Missouri's statewide positivity rate was 19% on Wednesday.
St. Charles County has had a positivity rate of over 15% since late October. The World Health Organization set 5% as a threshold and anything higher is considered threatening to the community and health care system.
St. Charles County's executive has stood firm in refusing to issue a county-wide mask mandate. County officials said they've distributed 1.5 million masks to residents.
The county will have more free COVID-19 testing at the Family Arena Thursday and Friday. The Missouri National Guard will be leading the testing.
You have to be a Missouri resident but not a St. Charles County resident to get tested. You will need to register online before showing up. Click here to register and learn more.
