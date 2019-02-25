ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV.com) - A St. Charles County woman says a message from a Facebook friend started a horrible ordeal that she hopes to prevent for others.
Clarissa Porath uses Facebook to stay connected with friends across the country and across the world. She received a message from an old friend in Las Vegas exclaiming the friend won $150,000 through Facebook Empowerment Bonus.
After the Facebook message, Porath received a text from a 717 area code. It’s a number out of Pennsylvania. It said “Congratulations Clarissa Porath, you are still qualified to claim your money without no delay.”
The person behind the texts asked for personal information including name, number, monthly income, and more. Porath gave them the information they asked for, in hopes it meant a winning the money.
“It was like the lottery,” she said.
They said to claim the $150,000 she would need to pay $6,500 with a cashier’s check. Porath asked if it was legit. The person texted saying, “This is not a scam. It is 100 percent legit.”
Because the initial message came from a friend, Porath believed them. She got a cashier’s check from her bank. Even though the teller asked her if she knew the person she was sending the check to, she lied.
“Who doesn’t want to win that money?” said Porath who works part-time for a school district. “If I said I didn’t know the person, they probably would have asked more questions.”
But when the texter asked for more money and more information, Porath got suspicious. That’s when she saw the initial message from her friend in Las Vegas was gone. That same friend posted to Facebook saying her page had been hacked, and people were getting scam-like messages.
Porath tried to put a halt on the cashier check she sent but it was too late.
“I was told the money was gone,” she said.
Bank of America is investigating and so is the O’Fallon Police Department. She says she is embarrassed to admit she fell for the scam and now is out $6,500. But she hopes by sharing her story it will help others.
“No one will ever ask you to pay for your winnings. And if it’s coming from a friend, ask questions,” said Porath.
This is just one of the social media scams going around. Click here for more information on similar scams and what you can do to protect yourself.
