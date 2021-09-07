ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP/KMOV) — A St. Charles County woman accused of cutting the throat of a 6-year-old boy late was arrested last month.
Natalia Jacquemin, 46, of St. Peters, has been charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action in the Aug. 27 attack. She is being held on $2 million cash bond.
According to investigators, Jacquemin called police to report she had “slit the throat” of her son, whom she thought was dead. During the call, charging documents said Jacquemin weeped as she confessed, "I slit his throat. I tried getting him away from his dad. I slit his neck."
As St. Charles Police arrested her, the 46-year-old stated she "just wanted him to rest in peace", referring to her child. The boy survived but suffered an 8-inch cut across the front of his neck that damaged his muscles and required surgery.
Investigators later found a drop of blood on the hallway floor between the kitchen and the victim's bedroom. Several knives and a razor knife equipped with a razor blade were found in the kitchen but there were reportedly no traces of blood on them.
