ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Starting Wednesday, St. Charles County will give people an easy way to recycle their Christmas trees.
Instead of tossing your tree in the trash, St. Charles County’s Division of Environmental Health and Protection will recycle it so it can be used as fish habitats in lakes or chipped wood paths in parks.
To recycle Christmas trees, residents must remove the stand, all decorations and any packaging.
The trees can then be dropped off at the following St. Charles County Recycle Works locations:
- Recycle Works Central in St. Charles, 60 Triad South
- Recycle Works West in Wentzville, 2110 East Pitman Avenue
- Both are open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Dec. 26 to Jan. 12. Please Note: The Recycle Works facilities are not open on Sundays.
Below is a list of additional tree collection locations in St. Charles County:
- Quail Ridge Park in Wentzville (Group Picnic Area parking lot), 560 Interstate Drive Open 7 a.m. to sunset, daily, Dec. 26 to Jan. 12
- Laurel Park in St. Peters (upper parking lot), use McClay Valley Boulevard entrance Open 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Dec. 26 to Jan. 12.
- St. Peters Earth Centre, 115 Ecology Drive Open 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Dec. 26 to Jan. 12. Please Note: St. Peters Earth Centre is not open on Sundays.
- Progress Park in Wentzville (parking lot), 968 Meyer Road Open Jan 2 to Jan. 18 during posted park hours.
- Heartland Park in Wentzville, 100 William Dierberg Drive Open Jan 2 to Jan. 18 during posted park hours.
- Rotary Park in Wentzville, 2577 W. Meyer Road Open Jan 4 to Jan. 18 during posted park hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.