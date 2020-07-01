ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- St. Charles County will not be mandating the use of face masks and coverings in public spaces, County Executive Steve Ehlmann announced.
The news comes as St. Louis City and County officials announced Wednesday afternoon that starting July 3, masks will be required indoors and outside when social distancing is not possible.
“When it comes to masks, I have faith that the citizens of St. Charles County will do the right thing without government coercion,” Ehlmann said. “I will continue to do everything I can to remind our citizens that, along with the freedom to decide, they have a responsibility to protect the health of others by wearing a mask.”
According to Elhmann's office, this announcement is consistent with earlier decisions made by the County Executive.
When other counties mandated the closure of businesses they deemed “nonessential,” Ehlmann chose to order residents to frequent only businesses they deemed were essential. Nonessential businesses in St. Charles County closed voluntarily at the same rate they closed in other counties where government ordered them to, Elhmann's office says.
St. Charles County reopened in May as part of Governor Parson's plan and the county saw cases decline throughout May.
The growth of cases in the region began changing in April as cases in St. Charles, Jefferson and Franklin Counties began decreasing while cases in St. Louis City and St. Louis County continued to increase.
The number of cases in the 20 to 40 age group has nearly tripled and Ehlmann stressed this age group most needs reminding about the need for a mask.
“It is proven that wearing a mask helps stop the spread and that message has been repeated over and over again throughout the world. It’s time for everyone to step up and take personal responsibility,” Elhmann said.
