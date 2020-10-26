ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV.com) – Voters in St. Charles County can track their requests for absentee ballots online.
The St. Charles County Election Authority said voters can login to BallotTrax to check on the status of their ballot from receipt of their application to printing, mailing and acceptance of their ballot once it is returned.
The system is for the tracking of absentee by mail ballots only. Everyone who wants to receive an absentee ballot by mail had to notify the Election Authority by 5 p.m. on Oct. 21.
All absentee ballots received by mail must be returned by mail or in person to the Election Authorities at 397 Turner Boulevard in St. Peters by 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 3. Voters can also drop their absentee by mail ballot at their polling location.
Click here for more details about voting in St. Charles County or to access BallotTrax.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.