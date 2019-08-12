ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- St. Charles County will be sending crews to pick up debris from homes affected by flooding in unincorporated St. Charles County and West Alton this week.
Residents who were affected should put their debris on the curbside, separating items into three pick-up piles: debris, major household appliances and vegetation.
Pick-up is scheduled to start Monday, August 12 and will be evaluated at the end of each week. The county will determine when to stop depending on the evaluation.
Hazardous waste like paint, chemicals and oils will not be picked up. These items need to be taken to recycling centers, click here to learn more about hazardous waste management.
You can call 636-949-3032 for more information.
