ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- St. Charles County announced they will follow the state's Show Me Strong Recovery plan.
St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann said he feels the county is "ready to reduce restrictions and, while continuing to require social distancing, allow individuals to make decisions on whether to frequent a business.”
On Monday, Governor Parson said phase one of his recovery plan will begin May 4 and last through the end of May.
St. Louis City and St. Louis County have left stay at home orders in place, despite the governor's plan. Their leaders said they need more time to significantly reduce case counts.
In phase one, Parson said residents can return to economic and social activities, but must adhere to social distancing. There is no limit on social gatherings as long as social distancing is adhered to, along with other precautions. Houses of worship will also be allowed to re-open but social distancing must be practiced there too.
Parson's plan calls for the following:
- Expand testing capacity and volume in the state
- Expand reserves of PPE by opening public and private supply chains
- Continue to monitor and, if necessary, expand hospital and health care system capacity, including isolation and alternate care facilities for those that cannot self-quarantine at home
- Improve ability to predict potential outbreaks using Missouri's public health data
Parson added that tracing is also key to re-opening the economy.
Parson's plan also allows businesses to open if they abide by social distancing. Some, like restaurants and shops, may be asked to take other precautions by limiting numbers of people inside their stores at one time. Officials are still encouraging businesses to allow employees to work from home if possible and to limit business travel.
