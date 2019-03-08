ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Victims lost cash and guns after their cars were broken into in St. Charles County.
But they became even more upset after some of their personal information was made public in a police report.
Imagine total strangers knowing your address, phone number, even your driver's license number.
After the victims reached out to News 4, we took their concerns to police.
