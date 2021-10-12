ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A St. Charles County teen is decorating his home for Halloween to show he cares.
Jacob Jones loves light shows and is using his passion to help the homeless. The St. Dominic High School has put up a light show for the past three years, raising nearly $7,000 for families facing food insecurity and homelessness.
He also puts on a Christmas light show. Details about both light shows can be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.