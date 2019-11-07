ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A St. Charles County teenager has a new lease on life.
Charlie Jones rang the bell at St. Louis Children's Hospital Thursday, to commemorate successfully completing his cancer treatment.
The diagnosis came after Jones fell at a hockey camp in Februrary. A tumor was discovered in his shoulder and doctors immediately started the process of fighting the cancer.
READ: ‘I’m just thankful people are willing to help;’ St. Charles Co. community rallies around hockey player with cancer
“He’s lucky. That’s weird to say but he’s a lucky kid in terms of that he doesn’t have something really great but he doesn’t have the worst version of it,” said Charlie’s mother Wendy Jones in February.
Thursday the Francis Howell North senior celebrated beating his cancer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.