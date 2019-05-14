ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) - One of the first safety concerns at the St. Charles County jail is just feet inside the building.
“This is one of three elevators,” explained Jail Director Daniel Keen.
The jail was built in 1988 on a hill, changes have been made to adapt to the growing population, but there’s not a central elevator that reaches all floors.
“So, if you had an incident occur and you sat there with a stop watch and waited for the elevators to come down, waiting for elevators to come up, there is so much time being lost with that,” said Keen.
Keen took over as director in 2018. He says he immediately noticed inefficiencies at the jail.
“The building was initially built for 220 inmates,” he said.
This week, there are 420 behind bars. Last summer they reached over 500.
The growing population and outdated layout of the jail is causing safety concerns for inmates and officers. Right now, they are doing a feasibility study at the cost of $265,000 to look at changes that can be made.
One of the biggest priorities for Keen is changing to a direct supervision system, putting officers in the units where prisoners are held.
“Direct supervision you actually have hands on, you can feel what’s going on in the housing unit,” he explained.
Currently, officers watch the inmates through glass walls and on monitors. They communicate with them through a slot similar to a mail slot.
“There are blind spots.” He said.
There are several lawsuits against the jail right now, one involves an inmate accusing the jail of improper medical care after another inmate bashed his head into the wall.
Keen can’t comment on pending litigation but said while they have expanded the medical unit in his tenure, it needs to be even larger.
“You have 21,000 visits a year [to medical], that’s a lot,” said Keen.
The other priority is introducing programs. The jail currently has some volunteers come in and provide different programs, but as a whole, there is nothing offered by the jail. Keen says parenting classes and job training will help inmates when the re-acclimate back into the real world.
“98 percent of these inmates are coming back home, they might be a loved one, they might be a neighbor so let’s try to make them better when they go out than when they came in,” explained Keen.
St. Charles County spends $110 every day on each inmate. Keen says if he can prevent people from returning, it saves taxpayers money in the long run.
Right now, the county does not know what the costs of these changes will be. The study is expected to wrap up in the fall and they will have a better idea on the changes that can be made.
One thing is for sure, they know they cannot afford a new jail, so whatever changes have to be made will need to be done to the existing building.
