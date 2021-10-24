O'FALLON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A St. Charles County restaurant is planning to feed over 3,000 people this Thanksgiving and they need your help.
The Brass Rail steakhouse made the announcement on their Facebook page and said they're asking for small banker boxes, canned vegies, canned potatoes and canned yams.
"We are changing the procedure a bit this year, rather than repackaging everything, we are going to send all the sides in cans. This allows items that don't get used Thanksgiving day to last longer for the families," the restaurant said.
People can also make donations at this link.
