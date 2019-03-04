O’FALLON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Authorities evacuated the O’Fallon Square Shopping Center Monday after an accident resulted in a dangerous spill.
The shopping center, located near Missouri Route K and Veterans Memorial Parkway, was evacuated around 2 p.m. after a tractor-trailer crashed into a light poll and began leaking a large amount of diesel fuel.
Authorities are urging residents to avoid the area.
It is unknown if there are any injured victims of the crash. News 4 is headed to the scene and will bring you more information as this story develops.
