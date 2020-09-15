ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- By the end of August, more than 3 million people have visited parks in St. Charles County during this coronavirus pandemic.
The 3 million mark surpasses the previous record high, 2.5 million, set in 2019.
“We have had very few issues with people not complying with our requests to social distance and they appreciate our extra efforts to ensure their safety," County Executive Steve Ehlmann said.
The county has nearly 4,000 acres of parkland that include three new parks added in 2018: Riverside Landing, The Park at New Melle Lakes and Veterans Tribute Park.
St. Charles County has continued to allow people to rent outdoor spaces in parks as well as indoor spaces once they fill out a special form that outlines the event plans.
"Our park programmers have designed or changed classes and events to accommodate social distancing and our park workers have done an excellent job of ensuring visitors social distance by monitoring and restricting the number of visitors to popular park areas," Ehlmann said. "I greatly appreciate their continued efforts to keep residents and visitors as safe as possible.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.