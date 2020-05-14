ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Something unexpected has happened at the St. Charles County Humane Services Department.
While there is already a strong animal fostering program there, with more people at home, many more stepped forward to foster dogs and cats.
Right now, there are 125 animals in foster care and the vast majority will be adopted by their foster families.
There are still some animals available for adoption but the center is closed.
Those interested in adopting a new pet should go to the St. Charles County website. You can see the animals available and fill out adoption paperwork there.
