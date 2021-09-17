ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Two St. Charles County school districts revisited their COVID-19 mask wearing policies for the school year after weeks of parents raising concerns over the health and safety of students in the classroom.

“She deserves to go to school and not worry when she gets sick," Christine Hyman said. Hyman is the parent of a North High daughter with the Francis Howell School District, and among dozens who advocated for better COVID-19 mitigation plans at Thursday night’s board meeting.

“It’s not working. My daughter is currently home right now after a thankfully negative COVID, but I was in close contact and was quarantined. The teachers, they’re doing everything they can. The nurses, the contact tracers, they’re fabulous, but they’re overwhelmed,” Hyman said.

Right now, the district only requires mask use for students in grades Pre-K-through six. However, a majority of the district’s COVID-19 cases are coming from the high school, with the largest numbers coming from Francis Howell North: 18 active student cases and 96 students quarantined. In total, at Francis Howell there are 66 active COVID-19 cases; and 386 students are quarantined.

Hyman told News 4 she was not hopeful the district will instate a mask mandate across all grade levels, but she did have greater concerns over whether Thursday’s meeting will come with other challenges. “I hope we can remain civil, that’s my goal. I don’t know if I expect that though,” said Hyman.

Francis Howell votes to keep masking required for some, recommended for others The decision for masking stands Thursday across the Francis Howell School District. Pre-K through 6th grade students and teachers are required to wear masks, while those 7th grade and up are highly recommended to wear them.

It’s a goal coming off the heels of a heated debate that took place between parents at the St. Charles County council meeting on Monday, where the county ultimately tabled a controversial resolution to give the health department’s power on quarantine decisions to school boards.

“We have to get to a middle where at least we can all be calm. That being said, I’m not sure it’s going to happen. I’ve sat through many of these that have turned into screaming, misinformation,” said Hyman.

In the Thursday night meeting, the Francis Howell board voted to continue the current protocols and review them in October.

“Children are going to die,” said Justin McCoy, a Francis Howell parent. “It’s something that until we have people that realize that, we’re never going to get over it.”

Thursday night, the Wentzville School District also decided to keep masking optional at schools with a positivity rate less than 5%. The Board of Education held a meeting that lasted more than four hours, ending just before 11 p.m. The board plans to revisit the mitigation measures later in the month.

Wentzville has a total of 197 active positive cases among students and 650 students are in full quarantine.

"It is too bad that this outbreak has gotten to a point where it's landed on the children, they have nothing to do with this. Their objective is they need to be in the classroom. They need to be in person learning. That really needs to take place,” said Donald G. Kauerauf.

Kauerauf is the new Director for the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS). He said DHSS is planning on providing local communities more guidance on mitigation strategies, such as masking.

"We are working on some material now that we think will help schools, and most importantly local health authorities to provide clearer information so that we can get away from some of this confusion,” said Kauerauf. “Every county is different. Some have higher vaccination. Some have masking in place. It's really the community has to assess what their needs are. We can't do that as a blanket, as a statement. [St. Louis] is not the same as the smallest county within the state. there's different dynamics.

DHSS hopes to have some sort of guidance out by next week.