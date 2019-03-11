ST. CHARLES COUNTY Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Drivers in St. Charles County who take Church Road will need to find an alternate route in a couple of weeks.
The County Highway Department plans to close the roadway between Highway 94 and Blase Station Road for three days beginning March 25.
The closure will begin 7:30 a.m. that Monday and crews will work for three days to remove and replace a deteriorated culvert, which is a tunnel underneath the roadway that carries water.
Local traffic can access either side of the closure location, but no through traffic will be allowed.
The work is slated to end at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, March 27.
