ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- The St. Charles County Council voted in favor of a controversial subdivision early this week.
The subdivision is located between Interstate 64 and Highway 61, near the Missouri Bluffs Golf Course. It was proposed over two years ago.
Since the proposal, some residents have spoken out against the subdivision, expressing concerns it would harm the environment and the nearby Katy Trail. The developer plans to build 221 apartment buildings and homes.
The University of Missouri owns the land; they are selling it to NT Home Buildings.
In July, the planning and zoning commission voted to reject the developer’s plans but the council overrode that vote Monday night.
"Is it a subdivision with home after home after home? And you hear that sound and the kids playing and there's nothing wrong with that, but not when you're on the trail to be peaceful," said Rhonda Pieper.
John Hickey with the Sierra Club says the fight will continue to stop the development even thought it has the green light from the county.
"We think that the University of Missouri just like in the 1970's with enough public pressure will step away from trying to develop it," Hickey said.
The developer has made some changes since the project was initially proposed in an effort to help the environment, including fewer homes and a greater buffer zone between the subdivision and the Katy Trail.
Despite the adjustments, more than 90 people wrote letters to the county opposing the proposed plan.
