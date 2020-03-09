ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Four St. Charles County people who traveled within and outside the country are being tested for a possible coronavirus infection.
The St. Charles County Department of Public Health announced on Monday that four of its residents are being tested for COVID-19 and are currently under self-quarantine.
The department said all four people were traveling. Two of them were in Mexico, one was in Germany and one was in Washington state.
Test results are expected to come back on Tuesday and will then be sent to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for further testing.
