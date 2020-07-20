ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - St. Charles County reported 170 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, its largest single-day increase.
Over a two-week period, there has been a 370% increase in cases. People in their 20s account for nearly 23% of all COVID-19 cases in St. Charles County, the highest percentage among age groups.
[READ: Tracking COVID-19: Breaking down cases in Missouri and Illinois]
Dr. Alex Garza with the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force says St. Charles County has seen the most rapid growth of COVID-19 in St. Louis area over the past seven days.
Garza also says the number of cases is increasing in urban, suburban and rural parts of the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.