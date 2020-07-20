St. Charles County reported 170 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, its largest single-day increase.

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - St. Charles County reported 170 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, its largest single-day increase.

Over a two-week period, there has been a 370% increase in cases. People in their 20s account for nearly 23% of all COVID-19 cases in St. Charles County, the highest percentage among age groups.

Dr. Alex Garza with the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force says St. Charles County has seen the most rapid growth of COVID-19 in St. Louis area over the past seven days.

Garza also says the number of cases is increasing in urban, suburban and rural parts of the area.

