CDC has confirmed 34 cases of novel coronavirus in the US

US officials have now confirmed 34 of novel coronavirus in the country, according to an announcement Friday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (orange) — also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19 —isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (green) cultured in the lab.

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A woman in her 20s is the first St. Charles County resident to test positive for COVID-19, officials say.

The announcement was made Wednesday evening, the same day that Washington University announced two doctors and two students tested positive. Both students had studied abroad in Denmark. 

St. Charles County officials say the case is travel-related. The woman is now quarantined.

