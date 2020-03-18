ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A woman in her 20s is the first St. Charles County resident to test positive for COVID-19, officials say.
The announcement was made Wednesday evening, the same day that Washington University announced two doctors and two students tested positive. Both students had studied abroad in Denmark.
St. Charles County officials say the case is travel-related. The woman is now quarantined.
