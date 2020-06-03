ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Dozens of pet owners followed the painted paws down Canine Drive to the dog park Wednesday.
St. Charles County reopened off-leash dog areas, having closed them on March 24 due to COVID-19 concerns.
News 4's Steve Harris was there Wednesday morning as pent up pooches played in the open once again.
