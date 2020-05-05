ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - With businesses reopening in St. Charles County, local leaders are relying heavily on a team of contact tracers to continue to track where COVID-19 patients have been and who they've been in contact with.
The county started using contact tracers in February. The team is comprised of about 50 volunteers, mainly made up of retired nurses. Shelley Brandt is studying epidemelogy at St. Louis University (SLU) and has helped contact trace for over a month.
"I never expected to be working on an outbreak this early in my career," she said.
Each day, the contact tracers receive a list of positive case results. After entering that into a database, they divide the list and make contact with each person who tested positive.
Contact tracers ask a series of questions and call additional people based on the answers they receive. They alert other people who need to quarantine. With the stay-at-home order no longer in effect, epidemiologist, Samantha Vannatta expects their call log to increase.
"As they go back to work, as they start to go over to friends houses and things like that, we expect those line lists, as we call their contact list to become longer," Vannatta said.
So far, Vannatta estimates her team has made more than 2,000 phone calls. If you'd like to volunteer, call the St. Charles County Health Department at (636) 949-7400.
