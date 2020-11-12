ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Like many parts of the St. Louis area, there's been a sharp increase in cases in St. Charles County. Despite that reality, the county refuses to put more restrictions in place.
St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann questions whether greater restrictions will lead to better numbers.
“Is there somewhere else where greater restrictions have made a difference? Love to know about it and we will consider adopting some or all of them,” said Ehlmann.
Currently, there are no county-wide COVID-19 restrictions in place, only recommendations regarding precautions.
As of Thursday, the county has 4,200 cases per 100,000 and at least 174 people have died.
More than one in four tests are coming back positive and the daily total is moving steadily upward.
Missouri's numbers are better than Illinois and St. Charles County's numbers are better than the state as a whole.
St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson has been talking with surrounding counties but Ehlmann says she has not asked St. Charles County to take any specific action.
Regarding masks, Ehlmann says he does not want to mandate something he cannot enforce.
“I think the number is very small of people who will put a mask on now because there's a mandate...I think responsible people already have a mask on, not sure what impact demanding the rest of them do it will really have," he said.
Ehlmann says people need to realize they're still in the middle of a race. "We may see the finish line ahead but we're going to have to suck it up...and get across the finish line and not start relaxing our behaviors too early and that's what seems to be happening right now."
